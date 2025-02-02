Iran reports gasoline output has increased 10 million liters

Speaking on Sunday at the signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) regarding the smart management of Iran’s fuel supply chain, he stated that 100 billion liters of the oil products, valued at over $50 billion, is presently distributed in the country.

He, who is the CEO of the National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company (NIORDC), pointed out that the gasoline production dramatically increased up to 6 to 7fold, so that the daily production of diesel reached 124 million liters/day in December 2024, showing a significant 13 million liters growth compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Also, the average daily production of gasoline has increased 10 million liters in the recent five months, he emphasized.

MA/6365861