Bus collides with trailer truck in Iran's Semnan, 26 injured

TEHRAN, May 28 (MNA) – A bus traveling from Tehran to Shahroud collided with a truck in Semnan Province of Iran on Wednesday morning, killing the bus driver and injuring 26 others.

The spokesperson for Semnan University of Medical Sciences, Karen Yahyaei, reported a road accident involving a Tehran–Shahroud passenger bus and a truck in Semnan Province.

The incident occurred on Wednesday morning in front of the Semnan–Damghan police station. Emergency teams were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Yahyaei stated that the bus was en route to Shahroud when it collided with the trailer truck.

Tragically, the bus driver died due to severe injuries. A total of 26 people were affected.

