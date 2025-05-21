Amirabad Port Complex: Iran’s Northern Gateway to Eurasia

Strategically located on the southern coast of the Caspian Sea in Mazandaran province, Behshahr county, the port is situated just 330 kilometers from Tehran and 55 kilometers from Sari, the provincial capital. This advantageous position provides the port with direct access to major urban centers and facilitates its role as a vital conduit for trade between Iran and its northern neighbors, including the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and Eastern Europe.

Strategic Transit Position

Amirabad Port is a principal node on the INSTC, facilitating cargo transit from Scandinavia, the Caucasus, and CIS countries to the Persian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Turkey, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. The port is also located on the Transport Corridor Europe-Caucasus-Asia (TRACECA), enhancing its role as an international logistics center.

Access and Connectivity

Amirabad is directly connected to the national railway network, with five rail lines serving both eastern and western berths. The port is close to Sari International Airport, supporting rapid movement of goods and personnel. The port also provides roll-on/roll-off services for trucks, facilitating efficient vehicle and cargo transfers.

Special Economic Zone (SEZ) Benefits

As a designated SEZ, Amirabad offers tax breaks, streamlined customs, and other legal advantages for investors and operators. The port encourages investment in industries related to steel, wood, paper, minerals, fuel products, storage facilities, grain silos, and manufacturing/service units.

Advanced Infrastructure

The port is equipped with advanced machinery for loading and unloading containers, general, and bulk cargo. Berths are fitted with discharge showers for cooking oil, diesel, heavy fuel oil, and gasoline. A container freight station with a 30,000 m² area supports efficient container handling and logistics.

Role in Regional and International Trade

Amirabad Port Complex is a key element of Iran’s northern trade infrastructure, providing Access to a vast consumer market of around 300 million people in the CIS and Eastern Europe. As well as Efficient links to Europe, the Caucasus, and Asia, supporting Iran’s integration into global supply chains.

Amirabad Port Complex stands as Iran’s most advanced and strategically located northern port. With its multimodal connectivity, robust infrastructure, and integration into international transit corridors, it is a linchpin for trade between Iran, the CIS, and beyond. Its ongoing expansion and investor-friendly environment ensure that it will continue to play a pivotal role in the country’s economic development and regional connectivity.

MNA/