Iran’s Golshadnezhad wins gold in 2025 AKF senior C'ship

She beat Sevinch Otaboyeva of Uzbekistan 5-1 in the Female Kumite -61kg Final.

Golshadnezhad had secured her final spot with an 8-1 win over Sarara Shimada of Japan, according to Tehran Times.

Additionally, Iran’s Fatemeh Saadati fell short to her Vietnamese opponent Thi My Tam Hoang 5-0 in the Female Kumite -55 kg final.

Morteza Nemati also lost to Nurkanat Azhikanov of Kazakhstan 5-3 in the final match of the Male Kumite -75kg and won a silver medal.

Male Team Kata, Female Team Kumite, and Sara Bahmanyar had won three bronze medals in the event.

The competition is being held in Tashkent from May 23 to 25.

The competition serves as qualification for the 2025 World Senior Individual Championships, scheduled for November in Cairo, Egypt.

