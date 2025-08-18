Iran to repatriate 2 million illegal Afghan migrants

The Interior Minister said that the highest number of exits in the country has been recorded from the borders of Khorasan Razavi; so far, 1,200,000 Afghan nationals have left the country, and the gradual return of two million unauthorized migrants is on the agenda.

Eskandar Momeni, today during his working trip to the holy city of Mashhad, announced that a specialized meeting will be held to review the situation of foreign nationals and the management of the country’s borders, and stated that one of the essential programs of the Interior Ministry is to examine the process of sealing the borders and organizing illegal foreigners, which will be discussed this evening in a meeting with the presence of national and provincial bodies in Mashhad.

Emphasizing the necessity of managing the migrant population, he added that according to the planned program, in the first step, the return of about two million unauthorized nationals who entered the country without legal documents is on the agenda. "Currently, more than six million Afghan nationals are present in Iran, and it is natural that managing this population requires serious national and international cooperation," he said.

MNA/3378358