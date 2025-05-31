  1. Iran
May 31, 2025, 8:42 PM

Leak at one of Shiraz refinery units leaves 2 dead, 9 injured

Leak at one of Shiraz refinery units leaves 2 dead, 9 injured

TEHRAN, May 31 (MNA) – Local Iranian media have said that a leak at one of the Shiraz refinery units in the southwestern Iranian Province of Fars has left 2 dead and 9 injured.

Hojjat Rezaei, deputy governor for political and security affairs at the Fars provincial governor’s office told local Iranian media that two people were killed and nine others were injured after a leak at one of the units at the Shiraz refinery. According to Rezaei, two of the staff died due to severe inhalation and suffocation, adding that the injured were taken to hospitals.

Rezaei added that various aspects of the incident are being investigated by refinery experts, noting that the industrial complex is continuing its operations as usual.

KI

News ID 232521

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News