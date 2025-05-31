Leak at one of Shiraz refinery units leaves 2 dead, 9 injured

Hojjat Rezaei, deputy governor for political and security affairs at the Fars provincial governor’s office told local Iranian media that two people were killed and nine others were injured after a leak at one of the units at the Shiraz refinery. According to Rezaei, two of the staff died due to severe inhalation and suffocation, adding that the injured were taken to hospitals.

Rezaei added that various aspects of the incident are being investigated by refinery experts, noting that the industrial complex is continuing its operations as usual.

