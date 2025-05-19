Conversation with Trump was frank and substantive: Putin

Putin said that the conversation with Trump was frank and substantive, US president outlined his position on Russia-Ukraine ceasefire, Anadolu Agency reported.

The Russian president thanked Trump for supporting the resumption of Moscow-Kyiv talks, claims US president acknowledged Russia's commitment to peace in Ukraine.

He also said that the resumption of contacts with Ukraine in Istanbul indicates parties are 'generally moving in the right direction'.

Putin further said that a ceasefire with Kyiv possible upon reaching relevant agreements, Russia and Ukraine must find compromises that suit both sides.

He added that Russia is also ready to work with Ukraine on a memorandum on the future peace treaty.

According to Sputnik, Putin emphasized, “We are on the right track.” He also stressed the importance of finding compromises acceptable to all parties involved in the conflict. Putin reiterated that Russia favors a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.

Putin added that a ceasefire in Ukraine for a certain period is possible if appropriate agreements are reached.

