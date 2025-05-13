US, Saudi Arabia sign $142bn defense sales agreement

The defense deal is part of a $600bn Saudi investment commitment for the US, the White House said in a factsheet, The Guardian reported.

The agreement also includes exports of GE gas turbines and energy solutions totaling $14.2bn, and Boeing 737-8 passenger aircraft totaling $4.8bn.

The United States and Saudi Arabia on Tuesday signed a defense agreement worth nearly $142 billion, according to the White House. The deal will allow Riyadh to purchase advanced equipment and services from American companies.

The agreement was part of a broader commitment by Saudi Arabia to invest $600 billion in the US, the White House added.

