May 13, 2025, 6:54 PM

US, Saudi Arabia sign $142bn defense sales agreement

TEHRAN, May 13 (MNA) – The US and Saudi Arabia have signed an almost $142bn defense sales agreement that provides Riyadh with state of the art equipment and services from US firms, the White House said.

The defense deal is part of a $600bn Saudi investment commitment for the US, the White House said in a factsheet, The Guardian reported. 

The agreement also includes exports of GE gas turbines and energy solutions totaling $14.2bn, and Boeing 737-8 passenger aircraft totaling $4.8bn.

