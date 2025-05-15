Iranians praise Ferdowsi’s contributions to promoting Persian

Ferdowsi, born in 940 CE near Tous, is globally revered for his Shahnameh (Book of Kings), the longest epic poem by a single author and a cornerstone of Persian literature.

This masterpiece, completed after three decades of work when Arabic threatened to supplant Persian as the language of scholarship, chronicles Iran's mythical and historical past in approximately 50,000 rhyming couplets across 62 stories.

Divided into mythical, heroic, and historical ages, the Shahnameh blends poetry, historiography, folklore, and cultural identity, continuing a rich Near Eastern storytelling tradition.

Ferdowsi's tomb, located in Tus near Mashhad, attracts Iranian and international visitors.

The Shahnameh's global reach, facilitated by numerous translations, fosters a deeper understanding of Persian culture and history.

The Shahnameh's enduring appeal stems from both its literary brilliance and its preservation of Persian values.

Its vision of kingship, justice, and heroism, embodied by characters like Rostam and Zal, continues to resonate with Iranians, offering timeless lessons on leadership and human nature.

Ferdowsi's linguistic achievement is equally significant. He championed a pure and eloquent Persian, resisting Arabic's dominance and solidifying his legacy as a national hero.

This linguistic preservation inspired generations of writers and scholars.

Ferdowsi and the Shahnameh remain a beacon of Persian identity and cultural pride, transcending borders with their powerful storytelling. Ongoing study and translation ensure Ferdowsi's voice endures, safeguarding the Persian language and shaping Iranian national identity for future generations.

To commemorate distinguished national figures, Khorasan Razavi will host events including a National Poetry Congress from Tous to Neyshabur and a conference on the role of Shahnameh in the modern world, according to Hossein Mesgarani, Director General of Culture and Islamic Guidance.

Mesgarani stressed the importance of documentaries and films highlighting the region's cultural figures, while a government spokesperson will visit Mashhad on May 15 to participate in the celebrations.

Khorasan Razavi boasts a rich intellectual history, home to luminaries like Ferdowsi, Khayyam, and Attar.

Ferdowsi, revered as a savior of the Persian language, preserved Persian heritage through his masterpiece, the Shahnameh, which provided cultural unity and identity by narrating Iran's past during Arabic literary dominance.

His influence extends beyond literature, impacting Persian art, theater, and philosophy. Ferdowsi's tomb remains a symbol of national pride, and his work continues to inspire and is studied globally, ensuring the Shahnameh remains central to Persian cultural identity after a millennium.

Events like the National Poetry Congress and conferences in Khorasan Razavi, along with documentaries celebrating regional figures, demonstrate the government's commitment to promoting Persian culture.

Reported by Tohid Mahmoudpour