Clarence Seedorf joins Iran’s Esteghlal Football Club

Following negotiations between Ali Nazari-Juybari, general manager of Esteghlal FC, and Clarence Seedorf, the prominent Dutch football player, the two sides reached consensus, confirming that Seedorf will serve as a sports consultant for Esteghlal.

Seedorf is scheduled to spend two weeks per month in Iran to fulfill his role as a consultant.

The former star will also continue his work with TV networks and the Royal Dutch Football Association while collaborating with Esteghlal.

This marks his first experience as an international figure involved in sports management at an Iranian football club.

The general manager of Esteghlal shared a photo of himself and Seedorf on his social media account, saying that this cooperation reflects the club’s effort to align its technical structure with the latest scientific standards in the world.

Nazari-Juybari also said that Seedorf will assist the club’s management in selecting the next coach and in all decision-making processes.

According to the manager, Seedorf will visit Tehran soon and will attend a press conference to outline his plans and vision for the collaboration.

RHM/