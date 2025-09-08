  1. Sports
Sep 8, 2025, 2:15 PM

Iran Water Polo team comes 3rd at Futog Open 2025

TEHRAN, Sep. 08 (MNA) – Iran’s men’s water polo national team finished in third place at the Futog Open 2025.

Iran started the campaign with a 14-11 loss against Greek side PAOK but defeated Beograd 17-10 and Kazakhstan 15-9 in its following matches.

The tournament gathered six teams namely, Vojvodina (Novi Sad) – Kazakhstan (national team), Iran (national team), Beograd (Belgrade), Crvena zvezda (Belgrade), and PAOK (Greek) together in Belgrade, Serbia.

The tournament was organized by the Sports Association “Water Sports Futog” and aimed to promote water polo and its values, as well as to strengthen international cooperation in this exciting sport.

