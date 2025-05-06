Israeli regime heavily bombard Sanaa airport (+VIDEOS)

The Israeli regime's military on Tuesday warned it was preparing to launch an airstrike on Yemen's Sanaa International Airport.

A reporter with Sky News Arabic claimed that following the Israeli airstrike on Sanaa Airport, all civilian aircraft at the airport and the airport's main terminal, were completely destroyed.

Meanwhile, media have cited the Israeli Channel 12 TV as reporting that oil facilities and fuel depots were among the targets of Israeli warplanes attacking Yemen on Tuesday.

This is while the media in the occupied territories have cited the tourism minister of the Zionist regime as describing the attacks on the Yemenis as futile and costly.

The Yemenis fired a hypersonic missile at Tel Aviv airport which hit its target, creating a deep crater in the airport and injuring at least six settlers. The observers aruge that the Yemenis did not seek to target the terminal of the airport, which could have resulted in a catastrophe.

The Yemeni attacks are in solidarity with Palestine amid the Israeli genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli military in a statement confirmed launching a wave of airstrikes in Yemen, saying it destroyed the Sanaa International Airport, in response to the Sanaa government’s repeated missile and drone attacks on Israel, including a hit on Ben Gurion Airport on Sunday that wounded several people.

The airport in the Yemeni capital is now “completely disabled” following the strikes carried out by Israeli Air Force fighter jets, the military said, according to the Times of Israel.

MNA