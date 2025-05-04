  1. Technology
May 4, 2025, 7:45 PM

China launches world's 1st AI hospital with14 AI doctors

China launches world's 1st AI hospital with14 AI doctors

TEHRAN, May 04 (MNA) – China has opened the world's first AI hospital equipped with 14 artificial intelligence doctors, marking a significant milestone in healthcare technology.

The recent opening of the world's first AI hospital in China, featuring 14 artificial intelligence doctors, marks a significant milestone in the integration of AI into critical sectors like healthcare, "blockchain.news" reported.

Announced on May 3, 2025, via a tweet by Gordon (@AltcoinGordon), this development has sparked interest not only in the tech and healthcare industries but also in the cryptocurrency markets, particularly among AI-related tokens.

This groundbreaking event, reported at 10:30 AM UTC on the same day by multiple tech outlets such as TechCrunch, signals China's aggressive push toward AI adoption, which could have cascading effects on blockchain and crypto ecosystems tied to AI innovations. 

MNA

News ID 231416

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News