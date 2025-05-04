China launches world's 1st AI hospital with14 AI doctors

The recent opening of the world's first AI hospital in China, featuring 14 artificial intelligence doctors, marks a significant milestone in the integration of AI into critical sectors like healthcare, "blockchain.news" reported.

Announced on May 3, 2025, via a tweet by Gordon (@AltcoinGordon), this development has sparked interest not only in the tech and healthcare industries but also in the cryptocurrency markets, particularly among AI-related tokens.

This groundbreaking event, reported at 10:30 AM UTC on the same day by multiple tech outlets such as TechCrunch, signals China's aggressive push toward AI adoption, which could have cascading effects on blockchain and crypto ecosystems tied to AI innovations.

