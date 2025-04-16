  1. Politics
Apr 16, 2025, 12:15 PM

In Russia visit;

FM Araghchi to handover Leader's written letter to Putin

TEHRAN, Apr. 16 (MNA) – Submitting the written letter of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei to Russian President Putin is the purpose of the Iranian Foreign Minister's trip to Russia.

"The purpose of my trip to Russia is to convey the Leader's written message to Putin, which will be delivered during a meeting with him," Araghchi told reporters on the sidelines of the cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Earlier on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei Kani announced “Mr. Araghchi will head to Russia later this week in a visit that was previously arranged."

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed on Monday that Foreign Minister Lavrov will meet Araghchi.

“We are expecting Iranian colleagues, talks with Sergey Lavrov as well as meetings with Russian officials are planned,” ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

On the Iran-Russia comprehensive strategic agreement, Baghaei confirmed it has passed the Russian Duma and is now moving through Iran’s legislative process. “This has been a Foreign Ministry priority,” he noted.

