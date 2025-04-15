'Operation True Promise I' world's biggest drone operation

True Promise symbolized Iran’s initiative and offensive capability in striking the Zionist enemy, the spokesman of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Brigadier General Mohammad Naeini said, adding that the operation marked the first direct military confrontation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Israeli regime.

True Promise 1 was a completely legitimate and lawful operation carried out under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, Naeini added.

He went on to say that the operation simultaneously showcased three key elements: the firm resolve of the Islamic Republic to decisively respond to the Zionist regime that threatened Iran's security; the confidence and capability of Iran’s armed forces in confronting Israel; and the unique operational planning of Iran’s military based on asymmetric warfare strategies.

"National security and defense and military power are among the red lines of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which are not discussed or negotiated under any circumstances," he concluded.

Last year, the Islamic Republic demonstrated its military might with Operation True Promise I and II, retaliatory strikes launched in response to Israeli aggression.

The operations, carried out using hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones, showcased Iran's ability to strike sensitive Israeli military and intelligence targets with surgical accuracy.

Iranian officials have underscored that the country only deployed a fraction of its firepower during the dual reprisal.

MP/IRIB channel