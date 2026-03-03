  1. Politics
British media:

Iran’s hypersonic missiles evade dozens of interceptors

TEHRAN, Mar. 03 (MNA) – A British media report has acknowledged the high capability and precision of Iran’s hypersonic missiles, stating that they can cross and evade dozens of interceptors before hitting their targets.

The report published by The Daily Mail on Tuesday, cited a recent widely viewed image, showing an Iranian hypersonic missile evades multi-layered US-Israeli defense systems and interceptors, before hitting its target.

In this video, several defense systems are seen attempting to track and intercept the Iranian missile, but it changes course and speeds up, passing through all the barriers and ultimately accomplishing its goal.

Due to their extremely high speed and maneuverability, hypersonic missiles are harder to track than conventional ballistic missiles, but the Iranian hypersonic missiles have proved to be more evasive.

