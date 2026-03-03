650 US Soldiers Killed, Wounded in First Two Days of War





Brigadier General Mohammad Ali Naeini, deputy for public relations and spokesman for the IRGC, provided the casualty figures in a statement.



According to Naeini, 160 of the American casualties resulted from strikes on a US military facility in Bahrain. He specified that IRGC missiles and drones had repeatedly targeted the headquarters of the US Navy's Fifth Fleet in the country.



The spokesman further added that IRGC naval forces had inflicted heavy damage on the USNS MST, a support vessel, with missile fire.



He also said that four cruise missiles were launched toward the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier, stating that the vessel subsequently fled toward the southeastern Indian Ocean.



