Baghaei warns UN inaction erodes credibility

Baghaei offered condolences to the Lebanese families, government, and people, emphasizing that the attacks constituted a flagrant violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty and the November 2024 ceasefire agreement.

The spokesperson criticized the shameful silence of those claiming adherence to the rule of law and human rights regarding these atrocities.

He warned that this imposed indifference emboldens the Israeli regime to continue its crimes, placing international peace in unprecedented danger.

Baghaei stressed that the inaction of the United Nations and its Security Council concerning the aggressor regime’s crimes will lead to the irreparable discredit of the UN system and its established norms.

MNA/IRN