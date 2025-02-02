Danish extremist party leader burns Quran in Copenhagen

The act of burning the holy book of Islam was filmed by him on video and shared on platform X, Caliber.Az reports.

On January 29, Salwan Momika, the organizer of another public Quran-burning event in Sweden, was shot dead. Following the killing, the Danish Security and Intelligence Service and the Copenhagen police banned Paludan from holding demonstrations in the capital for 24 hours. The party leader violated the ban in protest. In the video, the radical stated that the January 31 demonstration was held to honour Momika's memory.

The "Stram Kurs" party was founded by Paludan in 2017. He is known for numerous anti-Islamic videos on various online platforms. His party calls for a ban on Islam and the deportation of all "non-Western individuals granted asylum."

Desecrating of the holy Quran has sparked wide condemnation in the world.

