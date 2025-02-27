Iranian intelligence forces bust Takfiri terror network

The operation, carried out at the provincial intelligence department, led to the discovery of four warehouses used to hide arms and explosive materials belonging to the terrorist group, various news outlets reported on Wednesday.

According to the reports, intelligence and security personnel confiscated 226 light weapons, including pistols, Kalashnikov rifles, and heavy machine guns such as Goryunovs, PressTV reported.

Additionally, they recovered semi-heavy RPG launchers, two mortar launchers, and over 20 kilograms of explosives, including improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and electronic detonators. Some of the seized explosives were destroyed to prevent further terrorist activity.

Authorities revealed that the weapons had been smuggled into the country while being concealed in fuel containers.

The terrorist group had recently attempted to disrupt security in southeastern Iran, aiming to create instability, and prevent Iranian authorities from rendering services to the region’s population.

This operation follows a series of similar counter-espionage and anti-terror missions by Iranian forces.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) recently dismantled a US-Israel-linked spy network in the northern Iranian Mazandaran Province, further exposing foreign-backed plots to destabilize Iran.

Iranian officials have consistently denounced the United States and its allies for supporting terrorist organizations to undermine the Islamic Republic’s security.

MP/