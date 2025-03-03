18 killed, injured in Syria clashes

Local sources in Syria reported a deadly shooting incident near a mosque in the village of Hayaleen, located in the countryside of Hama, late on Sunday night.

At least six people were killed, and 12 others were wounded in the attack. The violence comes amid ongoing armed conflicts in Syria, which have intensified since the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad’s government.

Meanwhile, reports emerged yesterday that the terrorist regime of Abu Mohammad al-Jolani has released 32 militant prisoners, half of whom are foreign nationals.

According to the reports, the freed militants were involved in massacres against Alawites in five Syrian cities. However, over the past three days, they have been set free under unclear circumstances.

MP/6396008