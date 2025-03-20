  1. Culture
Pres. Pezeshkian congratulates to Nowruz-celebrating nations

TEHRAN, Mar. 20 (MNA) – Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has extended his heartfelt congratulations on the arrival of the Persian New Year, best known as Nowruz, to officials and people of the countries that celebrate the ancient festival.

In a message on Thursday, President Pezeshkian highlighted the significance of Nowruz as a time of renewal in nature and a symbol of hope for a bright future, the official website of the Iranian Presidency president.ir reported. 

The president offered prayers to Almighty God for the health, success, prosperity, and happiness of all people, as well as for the continued development of relations and cooperation among the Nowruz-celebrating countries. 

“Spring represents a balance in nature and is a source of kindness, empathy, and rejuvenation. I hope that in this New Year, we will witness a profound transformation in the friendly relations between our countries and improvements in the lives of our nations,” Pezeshkian said.

