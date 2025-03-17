Kyrgyz Ambassador felicitates Nowruz

This is a full text of his message for the Mehr News Agency:

For the Kyrgyz people, as well as for the Iranians and many peoples of Central Asia, Nowruz is an invaluable legacy/heritage of their ancestors, a symbol of noble traditions and customs. It is a holiday of peace and harmony, friendship and prosperity, personifying the arrival of spring, the awakening of all living things around and the beginning of a new stage of life.

"Nowruz" is considered one of the most valuable, important and beloved holidays for the citizens of Kyrgyzstan. On the eve of the great spring holiday, it is customary for us to make peace with family and friends, pray for well-being, abundance and harvest for the coming year. People tidy up their homes, fumigate their houses with juniper smoke, which symbolizes the expulsion of evil spirits and set a festive dastorkon (a festive table) with a variety of national food.

Since ancient times in Kyrgyzstan, on the night of March 20 to 21, the main treat of the festive table is cooked, popularly called "sumolek", from sprouted wheat sprouts (barley, millet), to which they add a little flour, vegetable oil, and dried fruits for flavor. The dish "sumolek" is rich in vitamins, microelements and antioxidants. It is also believed that this dish gives people physical and spiritual strength. The process of cooking the dish is special, several united families take part in it - relatives, close friends, neighbors, which helps to improve and strengthen the relationships between them. While "sumolek" is being cooked, folk songs are sung in the yard all night, people dance, tell legends, and express good and best wishes.

Traditionally, on the day of the Nowruz holiday - March 21st, in the capital of Kyrgyzstan, as well as in the regional and district centers of our country, colorful theatrical performances and concert programs are held, accompanied by festive treats, contests, and sports competitions in national games: "toguz korgool", "ordo", wrestling, archery, as well as "kok boru", "er-enish" and other equestrian competitions.

I would like to emphasize that the heritage of Nowruz has received recognition at the international level. In 2009, UNESCO included Nowruz in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, noting its profound cultural significance and role in strengthening mutual understanding between different peoples. And in 2010, the UN General Assembly declared March 21 as International Nowruz Day, calling for its global celebration and emphasizing its key themes - peace, unity, and renewal.

"Nowruz" is not just a calendar date, but a living tradition filled with the symbolism of renewal and joy. This holiday symbolizes not just the arrival of spring, but the unchanging desire of humanity for renewal, peace, and prosperity.

I also extend my heartfelt congratulations to the citizens of Kyrgyzstan and Iran on this wonderful holiday "Nowruz", and wish them peace, development, and prosperity!

At the same time, I express hope that the traditionally friendly relations between Kyrgyzstan and Iran will continue to develop and strengthen!

I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to the “Mehr News Agency” for its fruitful cooperation with the Kyrgyz Embassy in Tehran and congratulate on the "Nowruz" holiday and the upcoming celebration of "Eid al-Fitr" while wishing every success in the activities.

MP/