Mar 18, 2025, 10:08 AM

At least 200 killed after Israel renews attack on Gaza

TEHRAN, Mar. 18 (MNA) – The Israeli regime early Tuesday conducted airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, the largest since a ceasefire with the Palestinian Resistance group Hamas took effect on Jan. 19.

Local media, citing the Palestinian civil emergency service, said at least 200 people have been killed, including women and children.

Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu and war minister Israel Katz have instructed the army to take "strong action" against Hamas in Gaza, the Prime Ministry's Office claimed, Anadolu Agency reported.

Hamas said the Israeli regime has declared war on Gaza by breaking the ceasefire agreement.

"We demand that the mediators hold Netanyahu and the Zionist occupation fully responsible for violating and overturning the agreement," it said in a statement.

