  1. World
  2. Middle East
Mar 16, 2025, 8:46 AM

At least 12 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

At least 12 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

TEHRAN, Mar. 16 (MNA) – At least 12 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours

At least 12 Palestinians, including one child, have been killed in Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The agency also reported that several Palestinians were injured after an Israeli drone attacked a group of people in the central Gaza Strip.

According to WAFA, at least 150 people have been killed since the ceasefire agreement, which was previously concluded between Israel and Hamas, brokered by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, came into effect on January 19.

MP/

News ID 229647

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News