Mar 16, 2025, 1:17 AM

Hamas strongly condemns US-UK aggression on Yemen

TEHRAN, Mar. 15 (MNA) — Hamas resistance movement strongly condemned the criminal US-UK airstrike on a residential neighborhood in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa on Saturday night.

In a statement on Saturday night, the Palestinian Hamas movement condemned the criminal US-UK airstrikes on a residential neighborhood in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa.

Meanwhile, Islamic Jihad also condemned the blatant US aggression on Yemen, calling it a shameless endorsement of Israeli occupation’s crimes against the people of the region, Lebanese Al Manar TV English website reported.

American and British warplanes savagely attacked Yemen’s capital, killing and wounding as many as 18 civilians after US president Donald Trump announced wide-ranging airstrikes against Yemeni Ansralullah-led government.

