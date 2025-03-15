Hamas strongly condemns US-UK aggression on Yemen

In a statement on Saturday night, the Palestinian Hamas movement condemned the criminal US-UK airstrikes on a residential neighborhood in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa.

Meanwhile, Islamic Jihad also condemned the blatant US aggression on Yemen, calling it a shameless endorsement of Israeli occupation’s crimes against the people of the region, Lebanese Al Manar TV English website reported.

American and British warplanes savagely attacked Yemen’s capital, killing and wounding as many as 18 civilians after US president Donald Trump announced wide-ranging airstrikes against Yemeni Ansralullah-led government.

