Iran welcomes Azerbaijan-Armenia peace deal terms

The spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Esmail Baqaei, has welcomed the news of the agreement between the Republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan on the terms of a peace agreement between the two countries, describing it as a necessary and important step towards achieving lasting peace in the South Caucasus region.

The spokesperson expressed hope that “with the commitment of both sides to resolving disputes through dialogue and diplomacy, we will soon witness the signing of a peace agreement between the two countries and lasting peace and stability in the region.”

MNA