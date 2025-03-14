  1. Politics
Iran welcomes Azerbaijan-Armenia peace deal terms

TEHRAN, Mar. 14 (MNA) – The Foreign Ministry Spokesperson welcomed the agreement between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan on the provisions of the peace agreement between the two countries.

Esmail Baqaei has welcomed the news of the agreement between the Republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan on the terms of a peace agreement between the two countries describing it as a necessary and important step towards achieving lasting peace in the South Caucasus region.

The spokesperson expressed hope that “with the commitment of both sides to resolving disputes through dialogue and diplomacy, we will soon witness the signing of a peace agreement between the two countries and lasting peace and stability in the region.”

