Najafi appointed Iran's envoy to Vienna-based intl. bodies

TEHRAN, Mar. 05 (MNA) – Reza Najafi was appointed by the Iranian foreign minister as Iran's ambassador to the Vienna-based international organizations.

Reza Najafi has been appointed as the Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran to international organizations based in Vienna.

He replaces Mohsen Naziri Asl, who was holding the post in Vienna until earlier today.

Najafi was previously the Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs at Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Najafi was serving in the same post from 2013 to 2018, which includes Iran's envoy to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

