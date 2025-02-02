Another Syrian scientist killed by terrorists in Syria

The lifeless body of Hassan al-Ibrahim was found in the village of Ma’araba in the capital’s Rif Damascus suburb, Lebanon’s al-Mayadeen television network reported on Saturday, citing local sources.

The victim used to teach at the country’s Higher Institute of Scientific Research.

The sources said Ibrahim had been kidnapped from his workplace five days before, adding that he was assassinated at gunpoint. Other sources said he was killed with a headshot.

The scholar was born in a village in the al-Shaykh Badr District of the western Syrian province of Tartus and used to be a part of the country’s Alawite community.

In December, gunmen assassinated Dr. Hamdi Ismail Nadi, a prominent Syrian scientist in Damascus.

Nadi, who used to specialize in advanced chemistry and pharmaceuticals and used to be known as a principal figure in his field with noteworthy contributions to both local and international chemical research, was found dead at his home in the city.

The news sent shockwaves throughout the local and international scientific and academic community.

The incidents came after the terrorists of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) ran over entire Syria earlier in December amid intense Israeli airstrikes throughout the country. Tel Aviv had ramped up its aggression against the country under the pretext of preventing the spillover of violence into the occupied Palestinian territories.

Observers have likened such assassinations to the developments that came in the aftermath of the United States invasion of neighboring Iraq in 2003, which witnessed widespread deadly targeting of Iraqi elites.

