3 killed in shooting on Tartus-Homs Rd.

Various regions of Syria are still witnessing insecurity after terrorist elements of Jolani regime seized power in the country.

Some Syrian sources announced that unknown individuals opened fire on some people on Tartus-Homs Road.

Three people lost their lives in this shooting incident, Sputnik news agency reported.

Earlier, Syrian sources had reported that 350 human rights’ violations were recorded in just 48 hours in the largest Alawite neighborhoods in the city of Homs.

Head of Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) terrorist regime Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, with his frequent appearances in the media, has claimed to support the rights of various minorities and tribes in Syria.

