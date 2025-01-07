  1. World
  2. Middle East
Jan 7, 2025, 10:30 PM

3 killed in shooting on Tartus-Homs Rd.

3 killed in shooting on Tartus-Homs Rd.

TEHRAN, Jan. 07 (MNA) – Local media in Syria on Tuesday reported that three people were killed in a shooting by unknown individuals on Tartus-Homs road.

Various regions of Syria are still witnessing insecurity after terrorist elements of Jolani regime seized power in the country.

Some Syrian sources announced that unknown individuals opened fire on some people on Tartus-Homs Road.

Three people lost their lives in this shooting incident, Sputnik news agency reported.

Earlier, Syrian sources had reported that 350 human rights’ violations were recorded in just 48 hours in the largest Alawite neighborhoods in the city of Homs.

Head of Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) terrorist regime Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, with his frequent appearances in the media, has claimed to support the rights of various minorities and tribes in Syria.

MA/6340511

News ID 226624
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News