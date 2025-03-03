Hezbollah is 'an inseparable part' of Lebanese government

Iran enjoys amity with the resistance in Lebanon, and sees the group as helpful to the Lebanese government, Baghaei said.

Iran also maintains good relations with the Lebanese government, he further said, adding that the two sides have held talks to resolve misunderstandings over the issues that may have been raised between them.

On Trump-Zelensky verbal clash

Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson also reacted to the recent verbal clash between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House, emphasizing that nations should not rely on external powers for maintaining security.

“In West Asia, particularly in the Persian Gulf, countries must rely on their own internal and regional capabilities to ensure security. No third party can be trusted or depended upon in this regard,” Baghaei stated.

The senior Iranian diplomat made the remarks while speaking at his press conference on Monday morning.

“We have always emphasized that security is not an imported commodity,” he added.

From an international law and relations perspective, recent events serve as a warning sign. “They raise a fundamental question: Are we witnessing a return to the 19th century, when power, intimidation, and coercion dictated international interactions?” he condluded.

On Iran-Turkey ties

Regarding ties between Ankara and Tehran, he said, "We value bilateral relations with Turkey very highly. We are aware of the importance and existence of mutual interests in these relations between two neighboring and historical nations."

With a wise approach, the two countries have been able to solve the differences of opinion without harming the relations, he added.

Creating a safe region away from conflict should be considered by Iran, Turkey , and other countries, he said adding, "

"We believe that Turkey is both aware of and committed to the importance of maintaining and promoting bilateral relations based on the national interests of the two nations,"

On Grossi claims against Iran nuclear program

In response to Mehr reporter's question about the Foreign Ministry's position on the IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi's recent claims that Iran is acquiring a nuclear bomb, Baghaei clarified, "We expect the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency to act within the limits of his powers and duties according to the Agency's statute."

Iran's nuclear program has been repeatedly proven and clarified to be conducted in accordance with the frameworks of international law, the Safeguards Agreement, and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, he stressed.

