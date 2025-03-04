Israel can't blackmail, terrify Palestinians with starvation

Sami Abu Zuhri condemned in the strongest terms the Zionist entity’s decision to block humanitarian aid from entering Gaza and close crossings used for relief efforts, calling the measures “a war crime.”

“The occupying Israeli regime’s threats of blockade and starvation will not terrify us and are of no value.

“Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seeking to destroy the ceasefire agreement and impose a new round of negotiations. This is simply unacceptable,” he pointed out.

Abu Zuhri went on to underline that the only way the remaining Israeli captives would be freed was through a commitment to the ceasefire, stating that no pressure or diktat can secure their release.

“The resistance group's weapons are part of our red lines and cannot be discussed or negotiated in any round of talks. We will never agree to the disarmament of the resistance front in exchange for the reconstruction of Gaza and the entry of humanitarian aid into the territory,” the senior Hamas official said.

Israel’s decision to halt the entry of aid shipments came hours after the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement and captives-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel expired, and Israel’s obstruction of negotiations for the second phase.

Earlier, Netanyahu’s office announced that “as of this [Sunday] morning, the entry of all goods and supplies to the Gaza Strip will be halted.”

SD/PressTV