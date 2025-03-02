  1. Politics
Mar 2, 2025, 11:43 AM

Israel says it has ceased entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza

TEHRAN, Mar. 02 (MNA) – The Israeli regime has ceased the entry of all the humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided to cease the entry of all the humanitarian aid into Gaza as phase one of the prisoners deal ends.

The announcement was made in a statement by Netanyahu's office on Sunday.

