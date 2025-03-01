Ghalibaf congratulates Ramadan arrival to his counterparts

Addressing the parliament speakers of Muslim countries in a message, Iranian Parliament speaker congratulated the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan.

The holy month of Ramadan is a great opportunity to strengthen brotherhood, cooperation, and solidarity among Muslims of all races, and nationalities, Ghalibaf said.

“Hopefully in the holy month of Ramadan, we will witness the strengthening brotherhood and friendship among Muslim nations and establishment of justice and lasting peace in the world,” he emphasized.

He also said that the unity and amity of Muslim countries will bring about stability, security, peace, and health to the Islamic world.

Ghalibaf pointed out that parliaments of the Islamic countries must play their role in supporting the Palestinian cause, so that the Iranian Parliament welcomes further strengthening of cooperation and efforts for greater unity and convergence with the parliaments of Islamic countries to address the problems and threats facing the Islamic Ummah.

"I ask God Almighty to bestow health and success to the government and people of Muslim countries," the Iranian Parliament speaker added.

MA/6394569