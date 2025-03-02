  1. Culture
Araghchi felicitates Ramadan 2025

TEHRAN, Mar. 02 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi offered congratulations over the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan.

The top Iranian diplomat extended his congratulations on the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan, expressing hope that the blessings of this month will pave the way for establishing Islamic unity and success for the Muslim world.

In his message to his Muslim counterparts and members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Iranian foreign minister stressed that the holy month of Ramadan is an opportunity to refocus on moral values ​​within Muslim society, strengthen inner peace, and avoid misbehavior and evil.

