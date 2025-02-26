  1. World
Casualties reported following Israel airstrike on Lebanon

TEHRAN, Feb. 26 (MNA) – Several people were killed and injured following a fresh airstrike carried out by the criminal regime of Israel on Lebanon.

Despite the ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah, the Israeli regime continues to violate the truce by launching attacks on various parts of Lebanon.

According to Lebanese sources, Israel has once again targeted southern Lebanon in its ongoing military aggression.

During this attack, Israeli military drones struck the Jenta region in Lebanon.

Lebanon’s official news agency has confirmed that two civilians were martyred in the attack.

Medical sources also reported that two injured individuals were transported to medical centers for treatment.

As of now, the Israeli military has not issued any statements regarding the attack.

