Sudanese military aircraft crashes near Khartoum

“One of our aircraft crashed during takeoff from Wadi Seidna Airport this evening, resulting in several martyrs and injured personnel, both military and civilian,” the Sudanese Armed Forces said in a statement

The army said that emergency teams transported the wounded for medical treatment while firefighters contained the blaze at the crash site

The Karari Resistance Committees, a local activist group in Omdurman, confirmed in a brief statement that “several bodies and injured individuals were transferred to Al-Naw Teaching Hospital following the crash of a military aircraft.”

Sudanese social media users circulated footage showing the wreckage of a burning plane.

No further details on the aircraft type, casualty count or cause of the crash were immediately available.

The Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been fighting a war since mid-April 2023 that has killed more than 20,000 people and displaced 14 million, according to the UN and local authorities. Research from US universities, however, estimates the death toll at around 130,000.

MNA/