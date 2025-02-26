  1. World
Israel launches air, ground attacks on Syria

TEHRAN, Feb. 26 (MNA) – Israeli warplanes and ground forces have launched a new wave of attacks on Syrian territory, targeting Damascus and surrounding areas.

The Israeli military has launched simultaneous air and ground assaults on Syrian territory early on Wednesday.

Al Jazeera reported that the Israeli regime has continuously violated Syrian sovereignty since the fall of Bashar al-Assad.

Local sources report that in the latest escalation, Israeli warplanes have attacked southern Damascus, with massive explosions heard across the area.

Israeli jets, flying at low altitudes, have shattered the sound barrier over the Syrian capital, causing widespread panic among residents.

Al Jazeera has also reported Israeli airstrikes targeting various regions, including the outskirts of Daraa. Simultaneously, Israeli regime's ground troops have crossed into Syria, launching operations in an area near Quneitra, and in the Daraa countryside in the south.

Israeli sources have confirmed that their forces have attacked Syrian military bases and weapons depots in Damascus.

As of now, no official reports on casualties or damage have been released.

