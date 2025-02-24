  1. World
  2. North America
Feb 24, 2025, 9:46 AM

American flight makes emergency landing due to bomb threat

American flight makes emergency landing due to bomb threat

TEHRAN, Feb. 24 (MNA) – An American Airlines flight from New York to Delhi made an emergency landing in Rome after a mid-air bomb threat.

An American Airlines flight from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to New Delhi (DEL) was diverted in an emergency to Rome’s Fiumicino Airport after a bomb threat was reported on board, media reported on Monday.

The Boeing 777-300ER, with 285 people on board, was supposed to fly nonstop to India. But mid-flight, flight crew received a tip-off of a possible explosive device on board, and action was taken immediately following international aviation security procedures.

MNA

News ID 228848

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News