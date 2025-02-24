American flight makes emergency landing due to bomb threat

An American Airlines flight from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to New Delhi (DEL) was diverted in an emergency to Rome’s Fiumicino Airport after a bomb threat was reported on board, media reported on Monday.

The Boeing 777-300ER, with 285 people on board, was supposed to fly nonstop to India. But mid-flight, flight crew received a tip-off of a possible explosive device on board, and action was taken immediately following international aviation security procedures.

MNA