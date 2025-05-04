Passenger traffic in Iran’s airports up 6% in year to March

The CEO of Iran Airports and Air Navigation Company said on Saturday that airports across the country had processed more than 40.75 million passengers in the year to March 20, an increase of 6% compared to the previous year, Press TV reported.

Mohammad Amirani said that more than 0.359 million flights had been recorded in 64 airports in Iran in the past calendar year, up 8% from the year before.

Amirani said that domestic passenger traffic in the Iranian airports had increased by over 5% year on year in the year to late March to reach more than 36.83 million.

He added that international passenger traffic had reached more than 3.19 million in the past calendar year, up 21% from the year to March 2024.

The figures come as the Iranian aviation industry is still under an extensive regime of US and European sanctions.

The sanctions have prevented Iranian airlines from accessing brand-new planes and parts and barred them from flying to busy airports in Europe.

Iranian government figures show the Mehrabad airport in the capital Tehran was the country's busiest airport in the calendar year to late March as it handled nearly 0.116 million flights carrying more than 13.75 million passengers.

More than 8.42 million passengers used Shahid Hasheminejad airport in the northeastern city of Mashhad, making it the second busiest airport in the country in the year to March.

