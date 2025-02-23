  1. World
Prayers on dead bodies of martyrs Nasrallah, Safieddin

TEHRAN, Feb. 23 (MNA) – The prayers ceremony on the bodies of martyrs of the resistance movement Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah and Seyyed Hashem Safiuddin was held in Lebanese capital of Beirut.

The funeral ceremony for former Lebanon’s Hezbollah Chief Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah and Executive Council Chief Seyyed Hashem Safieddin was held in southern Lebanon on Sunday and a large number of the resistance supporters attended the ceremony to bid farewell to the leader of the resistance movement.

Nasrallah will be buried in a piece of land near the airport road in Beirut’s southern suburbs. Safieddin also will be laid to rest in his hometown of Deir Qanoun en-Nahr in southern Lebanon.

