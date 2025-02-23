Regional conditions require Iran, Turkey close cooperation

Iranian Vice President for Strategic Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif met and held talks with Turkey’s Ambassador to Tehran Hicabi Kırlangıç.

The two sides discussed and exchanged views on the topic of bilateral and regional cooperation.

In this meeting, Zarif emphasized the need for more cooperation between the two countries, especially in the important issues of the Islamic world and consolidation of peace and stability in the region.

He also pointed to the potential capacities of Iran-Turkey cooperation in various political, economic, commercial, and transit fields.

Turkish ambassador also emphasized the importance of Iran-Turkey relations and its role in regional security and stability and stated that the conditions of the region and the world have become such that close cooperation between Iran and Turkey is necessary.

