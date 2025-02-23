Vast media coverage of martyr Nasrallah funeral in Russia

The Russia Today (RT) website in a report reflected the massive turnout of a great number of people who attended the funeral ceremony of former Lebanon’s Hezbollah Resistance Movement Secretary General Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah and Executive Council Chief Seyyed Hashem Safieddin.

Since the early hours of Sunday, thousands of supporters of the Lebanese Hezbollah leaders have gathered in a large stadium in Beirut to attend the funeral of Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah.

The funeral ceremony will be attended by Arab and regional figures, as well as officials from Iran, Iraq, Yemen, and other countries.

MA/6387923