Representatives of Iran's Leader in Nasrallah's funeral

Hezbollah held a massive funeral procession Sunday for its former secretary general, Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, and its former Executive Council, Seyyed Hashem Safieddine. The ceremony is expected to draw a significant crowd, both from Lebanon and abroad, with high-level political and religious figures in attendance.

Several representatives of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei are in attendance at the massive funeral for the former Hezbollah leaders in Beirut.

A four-member delegation, including senior clerics Mohammad Hassan Akhtari, Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini, Mohsen Qomi, and Seyyed Reza Taqavi, arrived in Beirut on behalf of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution to attend the funeral ceremonies of martyr Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah and martyr Hashem Safieddine.

Also, a message from the Leader of the Islamic Revolution will be read out at the ceremony by Hujjatuleslam Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini, the representative of the Leader to Iraq and a member of the delegation.

MNA