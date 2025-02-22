VP Aref condemns Sat. terrorist explosion in Chabahar

An explosion occurred at the compound of Housing Foundation of Islamic Revolution in Chabahar, in the southeastern Province of Sistan and Baluchestan.

Initial reports indicate that before the explosion, the employees had left the workplace, and after that, a sound bomb or a similar kind of explosive was detonated in the area.

An investigation got underway by security forces after the incident.

A while later the Jaish ul-Adl terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack.

In reaction, Iranian First Vice President condemned the terrorist blast, stressing that "such terrorist acts will not undermine Iran's will to progress and develop the border regions."

MNA