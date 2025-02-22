Iranian citizen Mehdi Kiasti will return to Iran

"With diplomatic, judicial and intelligence follow-ups, Mehdi Kiasti, an Iranian citizen, who was requested by the American government to be extradited to the Netherlands, will return to the country within hours after rejecting the extradition request," Kazem Gharibabadi made the announcement in an X post on Saturday.

Earlier on Friday, Iran’s Interest Section in Washington, D.C. said the Islamic Republic has implemented necessary measures to support Iranian expatriates who were recently expelled from the United States and transferred to Panama.

The announcement follows the transportation of 119 immigrants from various Asian countries, including Afghanistan, Iran, Uzbekistan, Sri Lanka, Turkey, Pakistan, and China, who were flown to Panama on a military aircraft on Wednesday.

In a statement released on Thursday, Iran’s Interest Section expressed its commitment to assist these nationals in collaboration with the Iranian embassy in Colombia, which is also accredited in Panama.

The Interest Section criticized the US government over these deportations without prior notification to Iran and without providing consular arrangements for the deportees.

The US has intensified its deportation campaign as part of the stringent immigration policy of President Donald Trump, who began his second term on January 20.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said Tehran was dedicated to safeguarding the rights of Iranian nationals abroad, saying that the government would spare no effort in this regard.

