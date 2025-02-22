Revolutionary sprit special feature of Intelligence Ministry

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei received the Iranian Intelligence Minister and some deputies and managers of this ministry.

In this meeting, Ayatollah Khamenei described the preservation of the spirit and revolutionary approach in the Ministry of Intelligence for many years as one of the special features and privileges of this ministry.

Leader also termed the Ministry of Intelligence a truly revolutionary group that adheres to the Islamic Revolution.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Leader said that the Ministry of Intelligence should fully cooperate with all governments so that the established government can perform the heavy task of running the country well.

