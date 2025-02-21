New Resistance to Arise from Occupation of Syria

Speaking on the sidelines of a military drill in Iran’s southern province of Kerman on Friday, Ali Akbar Ahmadian said new resistance will be arising in Syria from the current state of occupation of the Arab country.

He also predicted that the people of Syria will be liberating their country day by day.

The Iranian official further highlighted the Israeli regime’s defeat in its onslaught on Gaza, saying the Zionist regime’s casualties in the most recent war on Gaza were greater than those of the past as Israel could not win a victory.

Ahmadian also condemned the Israeli regime’s occupation of “defenseless Syria”, saying such actions are not tantamount to victory.

In remarks in January, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei regarded the ongoing presence of invading occupiers in Syria to be untenable.

“Syria belongs to the people of Syria, and those who violate its sovereignty will undoubtedly be compelled to withdraw one day in the face of the power of the brave Syrian youth,” the Leader stated.

