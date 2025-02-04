Iran's central bank tries to facilitate trade for merchants

Speaking in a joint meeting between the Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) and the heads and members of the boards of directors of the joint chambers of economic and commercial cooperation between Iran's private sector and other countries, Farzin said that "Planning to facilitate international banking and monetary communications for merchants and traders with destination countries, financing manufacturing enterprises, and optimal use of knowledge-based companies to increase exports of technological products are on the Central Bank's agenda."

The CBI chief added that "By establishing a commercial foreign currencies market, we will support exports and establish a reference exchange rate based on supply and demand method and through a matching method."

MNA/6368755