During the second phase of the Great Prophet 19 military exercise, Iran’s IRGC Ground Forces unveiled the Qaem-118 air defense missile.

This state-of-the-art system boasts a 25 km range and is equipped with radar, electro-optical, and thermal tracking, ensuring high precision.

The Qaem-118 missile fire control radar can also be connected to multiple launchers at the same time and hit a larger number of targets.

